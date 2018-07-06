Braves' Evan Phillips: Called up from Gwinnett
Phillips was recalled from the minors prior to Friday's game against the Brewers.
Phillips has only appeared in one game with the Braves this season, which came against the Yankees on Tuesday. Across 38.2 innings with Triple-A Gwinnett, he's logged an impressive 2.09 ERA and 58 strikeouts. Look for him to serve as a middle-relief option.
