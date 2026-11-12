Atlanta signed Phillips to a three-year, $35 million contract Thursday.

Phillips returned from Tommy John surgery to post a 3.46 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 33:6 K:BB over 26 regular-season innings for the Dodgers in 2026. The 32-year-old reliever has collected a 2.31 ERA, 29.8 percent strikeout rate and 6.4 percent walk rate since 2022, which was his first full season in Los Angeles. Phillips will likely open the 2027 season in a setup role ahead of closer Robert Suarez, though Phillips could wind up with some save chances if Suarez's elbow gives him trouble again. Suarez missed nearly the entire second half with inflammation in his pitching elbow, though he finished the year healthy.