The Braves optioned Phillips to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Phillips probably wouldn't have been available out of the Atlanta bullpen for at least the next two games after covering 2.1 innings in long relief during Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Yankees. With that in mind, the Braves sent Phillips back to the minors and brought up a fresh arm in Luiz Gohara from Triple-A to offer reinforcement to the bullpen.

