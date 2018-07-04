Braves' Evan Phillips: Heads back to minors
The Braves optioned Phillips to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.
Phillips probably wouldn't have been available out of the Atlanta bullpen for at least the next two games after covering 2.1 innings in long relief during Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Yankees. With that in mind, the Braves sent Phillips back to the minors and brought up a fresh arm in Luiz Gohara from Triple-A to offer reinforcement to the bullpen.
