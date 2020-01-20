Play

Braves' Felix Hernandez: Invited to Braves camp

Hernandez signed with Atlanta as a non-roster invitee Monday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The deal will pay Hernandez $1 million if he makes the big-league squad. After 15 seasons with Seattle, the veteran is nowhere near the player he was earlier in his career, when he was a perennial Cy Young candidate, winning the award once in 2010 and being selected to six All-Star games. His ERA has risen for five straight seasons, coming in at a very poor 6.40 in 15 starts last season. He'll have to pitch much better than that if he's to hold down a rotation spot for a playoff contender like the Braves.

