Braves' Felix Hernandez: Solid start to job battle
Hernandez struck out two and walked one over two scoreless, hitless innings Saturday against the Orioles, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The veteran right-hander tossed 30 pitches in his first game action for his new club. Hernandez is fighting against the next wave of Atlanta pitching prospects for a spot in the rotation in camp, a path that got a little easier with Cole Hamels (shoulder) likely to begin the season on the injured list, but the former Mariner ace will need to stay sharp this spring just to prove he still belongs in the majors -- much less in the rotation of a World Series contender.
