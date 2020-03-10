Braves' Felix Hernandez: Strong spring continues

Hernandez gave up one run on six hits and two walks over five innings while striking out six in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

The last time the 33-year-old was a reliable fantasy asset was 2016, but Hernandez is attempting to turn back the clock in camp for Atlanta. He now sports a 1.98 ERA and 14:5 K:BB through 13.2 spring innings, and King Felix appears to be in the lead to claim one of the open rotation spots for the Braves.