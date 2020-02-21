Play

Braves' Felix Hernandez: Tabbed for spring opener

Hernandez will start the Grapefruit League opener Saturday versus the Orioles, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The veteran right-hander is with Atlanta as a non-roster invitee and will be the first starter to take the hill in spring training. Hernandez struggled in his 15th season with the Mariners in 2019 with a 6.40 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 57:25 K:BB over 71.2 innings, and he'll need to make a good impression in spring training to have a chance at a spot in the starting rotation.

