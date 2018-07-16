Braves' Fernando Salas: Joins Atlanta on minor-league deal
Salas signed a minor-league contract with the Braves on Monday and was assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Salas had been with Arizona all season, posting a mediocre 4.50 ERA in 40 innings, but was released Monday. He'll have a chance to work his was back to the big leagues with the Braves, though he'll likely be in a low-leverage role if and when he makes it.
