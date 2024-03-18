Wall seems ticketed for Triple-A Gwinnett to begin the season following the addition of Adam Duvall, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
The 28-year-old appeared to have played his way onto Atlanta's Opening Day roster in a bench role with an impressive spring that has seen him bat .333 (10-for-30) with three homers and three steals. However, with Duvall now on the roster as a platoon partner for Jarred Kelenic in left field, Wall likely misses out as the team isn't expected to carry five outfielders. If his spring success carries over to Triple-A, Wall could be the first player called up should injuries hit the Atlanta outfield.
More News
-
Braves' Forrest Wall: Scorching spring continues•
-
Braves' Forrest Wall: Goes yard twice Thursday•
-
Braves' Forrest Wall: Might have edge for bench spot•
-
Braves' Forrest Wall: Hits first big-league homer•
-
Braves' Forrest Wall: Brought up from Triple-A•
-
Braves' Forrest Wall: Sent back to Triple-A•