Wall went 1-for-2 with a walk and two stolen bases in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Cardinals.

The 28-year-old pilfered his first two bags of the year against a rusty Willson Contreras, who was making his return from a lengthy IL stint. In four games since getting called up last week, Wall has gone 3-for-10 while working on the strong side of a platoon in left field with Adam Duvall, and his speed gives him some fantasy utility in deeper formats.