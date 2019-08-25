Braves' Francisco Cervelli: Big debut for Atlanta
Cervelli went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and three RBI in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Mets.
The oft-injured veteran catcher last suited up in the majors May 25 with the Pirates, during which he suffered yet another concussion, but after Pittsburgh released him Thursday, Cervelli quickly latched on with Atlanta and made an immediate impact in his first game with his new club. Tyler Flowers could see the bulk of the action behind the plate while Brian McCann (knee) is sidelined, but Cervelli may have more left in the tank than the Bucs thought he did.
