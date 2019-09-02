Cervelli (quadriceps) will start at catcher and bat seventh Monday against the Blue Jays.

Cervelli experienced cramping in his left quad in his last start Wednesday in Toronto, but it was never viewed as a major concern for the veteran. With the Braves welcoming Brian McCann back from the injured list Sunday, Cervelli ranks no higher than second on the depth chart at catcher and probably won't make more than a start or two per week for the rest of the season.

