Play

Cervelli hasn't played since Sept. 10 after sustaining a laceration on his left ring finger, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The injury explains why the Braves were compelled to call up another catcher in John Ryan Murphy from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. Murphy will temporarily slot in as the No. 3 backstop behind Brian McCann and Tyler Flowers, but Cervelli said he expects to take back those duties at some point during the final week of the regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories