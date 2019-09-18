Cervelli hasn't played since Sept. 10 after sustaining a laceration on his left ring finger, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The injury explains why the Braves were compelled to call up another catcher in John Ryan Murphy from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. Murphy will temporarily slot in as the No. 3 backstop behind Brian McCann and Tyler Flowers, but Cervelli said he expects to take back those duties at some point during the final week of the regular season.