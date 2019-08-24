Braves' Francisco Cervelli: In starting lineup
Cervelli will start at catcher and bat seventh Saturday against the Mets.
Cervelli officially signed with the Braves on Saturday and has an immediate place in the starting lineup. It remains to be seen how playing time will be split between he and Tyler Flowers, though given Cervelli's injury history, it's unlikely he'll be the everyday starter.
More News
-
Braves' Francisco Cervelli: Joins Braves•
-
Francisco Cervelli: Released by Pirates•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Nearing return to Pittsburgh?•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Rehab progresses to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Beginning rehab stint Sunday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Continues making progress•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...