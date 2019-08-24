Braves' Francisco Cervelli: Joins Braves
Cervelli signed a major-league contract with the Braves on Saturday.
Cervelli was released by the Pirates on Thursday and found a new home quickly, adding depth to the Braves catching situation. With Brian McCann (knee) currently on the injured list, Cervelli figures to get at-bats while splitting time with Tyler Flowers behind the plate.
More News
-
Francisco Cervelli: Released by Pirates•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Nearing return to Pittsburgh?•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Rehab progresses to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Beginning rehab stint Sunday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Continues making progress•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Increasing activity•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...