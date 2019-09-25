Braves' Francisco Cervelli: Pops homer in KC
Cervelli went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Tuesday in the Braves' 9-6 loss to the Royals.
Cervelli occupied the designated-hitter spot for the first of two games in Kansas City and was able to cut the Braves' deficit to four when he slugged his third homer of the season in the fifth inning. According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, the final bench spot on the Braves' postseason roster will likely come down to either Cervelli or rookie Austin Riley, and the veteran seems to have the edge at the moment. Along with providing a third catching option and backup at first base behind Freddie Freeman (elbow), Cervelli is also running hotter at the plate than Riley, who has struck out in 16 of his 31 at-bats since rejoining the Braves earlier in September.
