Cervelli (quadriceps) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the White Sox.

Cervelli's left quad cramped up Wednesday in his third game with Atlanta. He was said to be available off the bench Friday but did not appear in the game. The Braves will welcome back Brian McCann on Sunday, so Cervelli's playing time will likely be limited down the stretch as the team's No. 3 catcher.

