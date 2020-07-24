Freeman (illness) was activated from the injured list Wednesday.
Despite a late start to summer camp due to COVID-19, Freeman was able to make the Opening Day roster and will presumably be in the three hole for Atlanta against Jacob deGrom on Friday. Freeman was open about his battle with COVID-19, telling FOX Sports that he prayed for his life at one point when his fever spiked to 104.5 degrees. Fortunately, Freeman now seems to be feeling back to his normal self, at least for the most part. He had three hits, including a homer and a double, in Monday's intrasquad game.
