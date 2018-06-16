Braves' Freddie Freeman: Clubs 15th home run Friday
Freeman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's loss to the Padres.
Freeman took starter Clayton Richard deep in the fifth inning for his 15th home run of the year. It was Freeman's fourth home in his last five games, and his ninth consecutive game with a hit. The 28-year-old is tied for second in the majors with a .342 batting average and his 1.031 OPS is good for fourth. Additionally, Freeman leads all MLB first basemen in RBI (49) and is tied for first at the position in runs scored (46).
