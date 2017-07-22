Braves' Freddie Freeman: Clubs 18th home run Friday
Freeman went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's win over the Dodgers.
The home run was his second in eight games since the All-Star break and 18th of the year in just 51 games. Freeman got the start at first base Friday and is sitting on nine games played at third base, which likely has fantasy GMs in leagues with a 10-game threshold hoping that the Braves hold off just a little longer on trading away Matt Adams.
More News
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Back in action Thursday•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Exits game with illness•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Slugs 17th homer Friday•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Swats 16th homer Sunday•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Launches 15th bomb of season Friday•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Hits two doubles in return to first base•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...