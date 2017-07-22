Braves' Freddie Freeman: Clubs 18th home run Friday

Freeman went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's win over the Dodgers.

The home run was his second in eight games since the All-Star break and 18th of the year in just 51 games. Freeman got the start at first base Friday and is sitting on nine games played at third base, which likely has fantasy GMs in leagues with a 10-game threshold hoping that the Braves hold off just a little longer on trading away Matt Adams.