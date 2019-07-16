Braves' Freddie Freeman: Clubs 25th homer

Freeman went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Monday's 4-2 win over the Brewers.

His fourth-inning shot was all the offense Max Fried and the Atlanta bullpen would need on the night. Freeman only has two hits in 15 at-bats since the All-Star break, but both of them have left the yard, giving him 25 homers and 74 RBI through 94 games to go with his .302/.388/.582 slash line.