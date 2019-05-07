Braves' Freddie Freeman: Clubs seventh homer

Freeman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Dodgers.

He took Walker Buehler deep in the sixth inning for his seventh homer of the year. Freeman has been scuffling a little at the plate recently, going 10-for-30 (.256) over the last 10 games, but he's still gone yard four times in that stretch and remains on pace for another outstanding campaign.

