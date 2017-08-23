Braves' Freddie Freeman: Extends hitting streak to 11 games Tuesday

Freeman went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Mariners.

He's now put together a tidy 11-game hitting streak, batting .404 (19-for-47) over that stretch, but Freeman's only got one homer and five RBI during the streak despite all those hits. His 1.047 OPS on the year remains elite, however, and his counting stat production should pick up again soon enough.