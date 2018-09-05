Braves' Freddie Freeman: Getting breather in series finale
Freeman is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox.
It appears Freeman is receiving some maintenance time with the Braves playing a day game after a night game, allowing Lucas Duda to check into the lineup at first base. Freeman's bid for the NL MVP award has lost some steam over the past two weeks, with the 28-year-old slashing just .157/.228/.216 across his last 13 starts.
