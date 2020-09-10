Freeman went 3-for-6 with a home run, six RBI and two runs scored Wednesday as he played a major part in the 29-9 beatdown over the Marlins.

Freeman's evening was highlighted by a two-run line-drive homer in the third and then a based-loaded missile that took a wicked hop, bounced off Jazz Chisholm and dribbled into right for a bases-clearing double. Freeman leads the team with a .329 batting average and .449 on-base percentage and is in a groove with 16 RBI over his last six games.