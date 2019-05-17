Braves' Freddie Freeman: Homers against Cardinals

Freeman went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, three runs and two RBI to help the Braves to a 10-2 win over the Cardinals on Thursday.

Freeman checked in with his first long ball since May 6 with an eighth-inning solo shot off Dominic Leone as part of a three-hit day. The star first baseman is enjoying another excellent season at the dish, as this performance brings his slash line up to .315/.411/.539 over 165 at-bats.