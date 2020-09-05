Freeman went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a grand slam and a second run scored in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

After going 1-for-4 in the opener, Freeman hit a bases-loaded blast off Tanner Rainey in the fourth inning of the nightcap to tie the game at 7-7, although Atlanta would eventually fall 10-9. Remarkably, it was the first grand slam of Freeman's career on his 233rd homer. With knocks in both ends of the twin bill, the 30-year-old's hit streak now stands at 18 games, during which he's slashing .394/.506/.636 with three home runs and 14 RBI.