Braves' Freddie Freeman: Launches ninth homer Saturday

Freeman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Marlins.

The homer was his ninth of the year and fifth in May, and the first baseman is hitting .323 (20-for-62) on the month with 15 RBI in 17 games. With a quarter of the season in the books, Freeman is on pace for career-best numbers pretty much across the board.