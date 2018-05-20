Braves' Freddie Freeman: Launches ninth homer Saturday
Freeman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Marlins.
The homer was his ninth of the year and fifth in May, and the first baseman is hitting .323 (20-for-62) on the month with 15 RBI in 17 games. With a quarter of the season in the books, Freeman is on pace for career-best numbers pretty much across the board.
