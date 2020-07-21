Freeman (illness) picked up three hits, including a home run and a double, during Monday's intrasquad scrimmage, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

All three hits came off projected starter Sean Newcomb. Freeman has been getting in plenty of work since rejoining the team, hitting in every inning during the last three scrimmages and amassing about 20 at-bats in total, and he figures to be in the lineup for exhibition games against the Marlins on Tuesday and Wednesday. Barring any kind of setback in his recovery from COVID-19, Freeman appears to be on track to play Opening Day.