Braves' Freddie Freeman: Out for Kansas City trip
Freeman (elbow) will stay in Atlanta for further treatment on his elbow while the team is in Kansas City and will rejoin them in New York on Friday, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Freeman was removed from Sunday's game against the Giants in the eighth innings after he was experiencing some discomfort in his elbow. The Braves already have the division locked up and will opt to keep Freeman in Atlanta for a couple of extra days while he receives some additional treatment on his elbow. He is expected to rejoin the club in New York for the team's final series against the Mets but it is unclear if Brian Snitker will play the all-star slugger or not. Austin Riley is expected to hold down the duties at first base in Freeman's absence.
