Braves' Freddie Freeman: Out of lineup Saturday
Freeman is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.
The Braves are going with a quasi "hangover" lineup after clinching their second consecutive division title Friday night. Austin Riley replaces Freeman at first base.
