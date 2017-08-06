Braves' Freddie Freeman: Plates three in win
Freeman went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, four RBI and two runs during Saturday's win over Miami.
Freeman entered the game with a rock-solid .834 OPS since returning from the disabled list July 4, and he's now up to an elite .317/.418/.642 slash line for the campaign. Even with the missed time, Freeman's counting stats (20 homers, 45 RBI and 53 runs) are up to snuff, and he projects to remain a high-end asset in all fantasy settings.
