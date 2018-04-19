Braves' Freddie Freeman: Serious injury not feared
The Braves are optimistic that Freeman's left wrist injury isn't significant, but official word on the extent of the first baseman's setback won't be available until his follow-up tests are completed Thursday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Expect the Braves to issue an update on Freeman's condition when the team releases its lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Mets in the hours leading up to the 7:35 p.m. EDT start time. Freeman was pulled from Wednesday's victory over the Phillies after getting a struck by a pitch in his left wrist during an eighth inning at-bat. The 28-year-old had previously fractured the same wrist last season and missed more than six weeks, but early indications are that he has avoided structural damage this time around.
