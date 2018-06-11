Braves' Freddie Freeman: Slugs 12th homer Sunday
Freeman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers.
It's his third homer in the last five games and 12th of the year, as Freeman remains locked in at the plate. The first baseman has hit safely in 21 of his last 22 contests, racking up a .378/.429/.589 slash line over that stretch.
