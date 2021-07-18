Freeman went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run Saturday in Atlanta's 9-0 win over Tampa Bay.

Freeman's fifth-inning solo shot -- his 21st of the season -- put the finishing touches on Atlanta's resounding win. With the newly acquired Joc Pederson making his Atlanta debut Saturday as the team's leadoff hitter, Freeman moved down a spot to third in the lineup, which will likely be his home for the foreseeable future. The minor change shouldn't have too much of an effect on Freeman, who has posted a monstrous 1.207 OPS over his last 20 games.