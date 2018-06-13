Braves' Freddie Freeman: Swats 13th homer Tuesday
Freeman went 1-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's win over the Mets.
The 28-year-old just won't slow down at the plate. Since the beginning of May, Freeman's put together a .360/.433/.593 slash line, and four of his 13 homers on the year have come in the last six games.
