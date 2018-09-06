Braves' Freddie Freeman: Swats clutch homer in loss

Freeman went 1-for-1 with a solo homer in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox.

Freeman went deep in the bottom of the eighth inning in his lone at-bat of the game to put the Braves up 8-7, though the Red Sox would respond with two runs of their own to claim the victory. While the 28-year-old first baseman has cooled off at the dish over the past two weeks, he's still hitting an impressive .307/.388/.507 with 21 homers and eighth stolen bases on the season.

