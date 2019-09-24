Braves' Freddie Freeman: Trending towards return Friday

Freeman (elbow) is trending towards rejoining the starting lineup Friday against the Mets, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. "It's been very, very positive so far, so I've got a feeling when he shows up on Friday he's going to be really good to go," manager Brian Snitker said.

Freeman is in Atlanta receiving treatment on his bothersome right elbow, which has been causing him discomfort in recent weeks thanks to a bone spur. The first baseman is apparently feeling much better following a couple days of rest and rehab, suggesting he could be ready to return to action when he meets up with the Braves in New York later in the week. Austin Riley and Francisco Cervelli are candidates to see time at first base while Freeman remains sidelined.