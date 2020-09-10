Freeman went 3-for-6 with a home run, six RBI and two runs Wednesday in the Braves' 29-9 beatdown of the Marlins.

Freeman's evening was highlighted by a two-run, line-drive homer in the third and a liner that took a wicked hop and bounced off Jazz Chisholm before dribbling into right field for a bases-clearing double. The first baseman leads the team with a .329 batting average and .449 on-base percentage on the season and has now collected 16 RBI over his last six games.