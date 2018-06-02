Braves' Freddie Freeman: Tweaks wrist but stays in game

Freeman tweaked his left wrist on a strikeout in the first inning Saturday against the Nationals, but remained in the game, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Bowman notes that the wrist was clearly bothering Freeman, as he was flexing it a few times at the start of the second inning, but it's apparently not a serious enough injury to force him out of the game. Nothing may come of this, but it's worth noting moving forward in case he is kept out of Sunday's lineup.