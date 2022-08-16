Atlanta recalled Tarnok from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.
Tarnok becomes the third pitching prospect to join Atlanta within the past few days, after Kyle Muller and Bryce Elder were previously called up and then optioned back to Gwinnett following spot starts against the Marlins over the weekend. Atlanta hasn't immediately announced its plans for Tarnok, but if he isn't needed out of the bullpen Tuesday or Wednesday, he could be called upon to make a spot start Thursday against the Mets or Friday against the Astros if neither Max Fried (concussion) or Kyle Wright (arm) is ready to make his next turn through the rotation. Between stops at Gwinnett and Double-A Mississippi this season, the 23-year-old Tarnok has produced a 3.63 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 101 strikeouts over 89.1 innings.