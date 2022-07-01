Tarnok gave up two runs on four hits and a walk over five innings Thursday for Double-A Mississippi, tying his career high as a professional with 12 strikeouts.

The right-hander got stronger as the start progressed, and Tarnok fanned eight of the final nine batters he faced while striking out the side in the fourth and fifth innings. The 23-year-old had a shaky to the season, but over his last five appearances he's posted a 2.55 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 31:7 K:BB through only 17.2 innings. Tarnok has yet to put everything together after being the 80th overall pick in the 2017 Draft, but his fastball sits in the mid-90s and his curveball has flashed plus, and he may still have some development left in his athletic 6-3 frame.