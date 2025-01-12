Cooper agreed to a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Sunday that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Cooper had a .566 OPS in 36 games between the Red Sox and Cubs last season and spent much of the campaign at Triple-A Norfolk in the Orioles organization. The 34-year-old has experience at first base and the corner outfield, but he'll likely need a strong showing in spring training to have a chance of making the Opening Day roster.