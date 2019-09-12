Dayton (toe) was reinstated from the injured list Thursday.

Dayton has been sidelined since mid-July with a broken right big toe, but he's been cleared to rejoin the Braves after completing a seven-game rehab assignment. Prior to landing on the shelf, the right-hander compiled a 2.16 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB across 8.1 big-league innings. A.J. Minter (shoulder) was sent to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.

