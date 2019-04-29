Dayton was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Dayton will replace Chad Sobotka (abdomen), who was sent to the injured list Monday, on the active roster and in the bullpen. The veteran southpaw owns a sharp 1.69 ERA, 0.53 WHIP and 8:0 K:BB through five appearances (5.1 innings) with the Stripers so far this season. Dayton, who missed all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, owns a respectable 3.42 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 59:18 K:BB across parts of two big-league seasons (50 innings).

