Dayton was claimed off waivers by the Braves on Monday.

Before being claimed by Atlanta on Monday, Dayton had been a member of the Dodgers. With a 4.94 ERA and 1.31 WHIP that was built over 29 games (23.2 innings), Dayton had a down year in 2017. Despite last year's struggles, he's shown he has some upside out of the bullpen, as he logged an ERA and WHIP of 2.05 and 0.76, respectively, during the 2016 season. However, Dayton recently underwent Tommy John surgery and is slated to miss the entire 2018 season.