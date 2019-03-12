Braves' Grant Dayton: Dispatched to minors
The Braves optioned Dayton to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.
Dayton was sidelined for the entire 2018 season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, so the Braves want to see him pick up some innings in the minors before potentially giving him a look in their bullpen during the summer. Prior to getting hurt, Dayton demonstrated some intriguing swing-and-miss stuff over his two seasons in the big leagues with the Dodgers. He owns a stellar 29.1 strikeout percentage over 50 career innings in the majors.
