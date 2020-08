Dayton (1-0) tossed one scoreless inning Friday as he earned the win against the Mets. He allowed one hit and no walks while striking out two.

Dayton was called on in the eighth inning Friday with Atlanta trailing by four runs, but he was able to pick up his second win over the past four seasons after the Braves plated five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. The 32-year-old likely won't be utilized in many high-leverage situations this year despite his rare win against the Mets.