Braves' Grant Dayton: Given clean bill of health
Dayton (elbow) is back to full health, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Dayton will enter spring training with a clean bill of health after missing the entire 2018 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The 31-year-old impressed as a rookie with the Dodgers in 2016, notching a 2.05 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 39:6 K:BB across 26.1 innings of relief, though it remains to be seen if he'll regain his effectiveness following such an extended layoff. Dayton should compete for a bullpen role in camp.
