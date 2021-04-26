Dayton gave up two runs on three hits and a walk over one inning of relief in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.

The lefty threw only 15 of his 30 pitches for strikes after entering the game to begin the fifth inning, digging the hole a little deeper for Atlanta after they were already down 3-0. Dayton has been tagged for multiple runs in two of his five appearances to begin the season, saddling him with a 7.94 ERA through 5.2 innings, and he's unlikely to see high-leverage work any time soon.